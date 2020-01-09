Northeast Iowa authorities say roads are 100% ice; travel not recommended

Authorities in northeast Iowa say road are completely covered in ice and travel is not recommended.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said roads on the east side of the county are '100% ice' and 'travel not recommended.'

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office also posted to Facebook, saying there had been several crashes and vehicles in ditches.

"Please drive slowly and carefully if you must travel," the post said.

A picture from a DOT plow camera on Highway 52 near Castalia in Winneshiek County showed slick roads.

The DOT was also reporting slick conditions in Allamakee and Winneshiek counties.

