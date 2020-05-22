Northeast Iowa Food Bank receives donation from Midwest Dairy to keep up with demand

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank received a donation from Midwest Dairy with the help of the Shullsburg Creamery, which will help them provide 13,128 packages of string cheese to those in need.

Midwest Dairy is currently donating $500,000 to food banks in the following 10 states: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, and eastern Oklahoma.

Daily and weekly food distribution at food banks have been setting records with the increased need. The demand is continuing to grow as unemployment numbers climb and schools continued to be closed. The food bank said though, that although numbers are climbing the food they are able to distribute has stayed consistent thanks to individuals and organizations helping out.

“Thanks to the donations we received at the onset of this pandemic, we were able to make immediate food-sourcing decisions that have continued to allow individuals to keep food on the table,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Because of Shullsburg Creamery and Midwest Dairy, this donation will help us in a time when more and more people across northeast Iowa are struggling with hunger during these times.”

Midwest Dairy stepped in to help provide more dairy products as the demand does rise as more people face food insecurity.

“As a farmer and Midwest Dairy leader, I am proud of our work to make this donation possible to provide dairy products to people who otherwise may not have access to these nutrients during this challenging time,” said Allen Merrill, Midwest Dairy Corporate board chairman and a dairy farmer from Parker, South Dakota.