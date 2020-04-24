Northeast Iowa Community College to host virtual commencement ceremony

Northeast Iowa Community College will host a virtual commencement ceremony on May 14, at 7 p.m.

The ceremony will be broadcast via the college's Facebook page, with a recorded version available on the college's website.

"Our mission has always been to support and serve our students, and now, more than ever, we recognize a need for togetherness, community and celebration around this pivotal milestone in students' lives," vice president of learning and student success Kathleen Nacos-Burds, Ph.D., said.

The school said the ceremony will last an hour and include all the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including remarks from Northeast Iowa Community College President Dr. Liang Chee Wee and two graduating students.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be the first of its kind in the school's history.