Northeast Iowa Community College, University of Dubuque to offer web developer training

Northeast Iowa Community College and the University of Dubuque are working together to train students for a future job need.

The schools say developer and programmer job openings will grow by 15% through 2025, so they've deloped a new "Web Application Bootcamp" training certificate.

The 8-week training program, which starts in January, includes online and in-person classes one night a week.

Scholarships and funding assistance are available.

