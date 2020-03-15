Northeast Cedar Rapids convenience store robbed, police say

A northeast side convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Just after midnight on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a robbery at the Kwik Shop, located at 4201 Center Point Road NE. A suspect in a mask and red coat allegedly displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers investigated the scene and collected evidence. An attempt was made to use a K9 dog to track the suspect, but it did not lead anywhere.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. If a member of the public has information about this robbery, police ask that you call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward. All calls/tips are anonymous.