Northeast Cedar Rapids Development is creating headaches for some

Fleet Farm, a store that sells pretty much everything, is opening its doors this week marking one of the first developments along the Iowa Highway 100 corridor.

Northeast Cedar Rapids Development is creating headaches

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting was held as well as a tour for the family and friends of employees.

“We think this brings the most unique retailer in America,” Derick Prelle, CEO and President of Fleet Farm, said.

Mayor Brad Hart said he has been working to build up and expand this part of town for the last 20 years.

“This is the part of town that is going to be developed, see a new school and houses in the future,” Hart said.

While some are getting excited about the new business, others said they are sick of the construction.

“The patio gets all dirty from the rocks and dirt,” Kenzie Vasquez, general manager of nearby Daisy's Garage, said.

It’s also making it hard for people to get around an area they have worked and lived in for decades.

“I’ve had to switch how I get home from work,” Wes Landon, a local resident, said.

“There was nothing on the corner of Edgewood and Blairs ferry when we moved here,” Pam Landon said.

Hart said the city is working hard to prepare for the increased traffic in the area. While Vasquez and the Landon’s know they just have to weather the storm in order to see the benefits of the developments, it isn’t easy.

“Winter is the dead time of year for us,” Vasquez said. “If this goes all the way until winter we won’t be able to see the benefits of the new development.”

A grand opening of the new Fleet Farm store will take place on Friday.