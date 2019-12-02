Northbound I-380 to close Tuesday night for emergency repair between I-80, Forevergreen Road

The Iowa Department of Transportation said northbound I-380 will close Tuesday night between I-80 and Forevergreen Road for emergency repairs.

The closure will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and last until 6 a.m. the following day. Additionally, the ramps from I-80 West and I-80 East to I-380 North will be closed.

Spokesperson Cathy Cutler said the closure is to repair pavement.

"We have potholes that formed in the pavement that did not hold their patches so this should help," Cutler said in a statement to TV9.

Cutler said there will also be repairs to rumble strips in the area.