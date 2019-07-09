Man charged with stabbing in North Liberty

A man has been charged in connection to a 2018 stabbing at a North Liberty business.

Police said 22-year-old Josue Marrero Delgado, of North Liberty, allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old multiple times on Dec. 20 at the Little Caesars Pizza at 780 Community Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the victim was able to identify the suspect as the person who hit him on the head with an object described as something similar to a baseball bat.