Show You Care Spotlight: North Liberty salon gives haircuts to Shelter House clients

A salon in eastern Iowa is taking an opportunity to give back.

Stylists at Sugar Salon in North Liberty provided free haircuts last week to the people living at Shelter House in Iowa City. (KCRG)

Part of the motto on the front door of Sugar Salon in North Liberty reads "we care about people," and the stylists inside work to make sure their customers feel right at home.

But last Monday, owner Suzanne Werner and her team of stylists took that sense of caring outside of the salon to pamper the clients at Shelter House in Iowa City.

"Spent about four and a half hours down there just meeting all of the wonderful people," Werner said.

For Suzanne and her stylists, it's much more than just giving a routine haircut.

"The biggest part is how you touch their lives and make them feel appreciated and heard," she said.

She made a few laughs, as well.

"The first gentleman I got to see, he was in a wheelchair," she said. "And I got to make a joke with him and say 'you brought your own chair with ya' and he just laughed and he sat a little taller."

It's outreach like this that Shelter House says gives clients a way to feel better about themselves.

"People experiencing homelessness face a lot of challenges and sometimes a haircut isn't a priority," said Angelica Vannatta, the development director at Shelter House. "So getting a haircut can be a real confidence boost for individuals."

Werner says it highlights the salon's mission of giving back to the community.

"Sometimes we get wrapped up in our own worlds and lives, and we don't look around and see how we can help the rest of the community," Werner said.

No matter the location, Werner says the pampering doesn't change.

"Whether it's at the shelter house or its sitting here in this chair, everybody's just people who need to feel better," she said.

During the month of October, the salon is running its "Trade In, Trade Up" program. Customers are asked to go through their cupboards and bring in any skincare, haircare or body care products to the store, which will then be donated to Waypoint in Cedar Rapids. The products should be at least half-used.

Click here for more details on getting involved at Shelter House.