North Liberty plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter storm

Workers at North Liberty's street and line maintenance facilities filled plow trucks with loads of salt and sand ahead of expected winter weather on Thursday.

Plow truck in North Liberty, Iowa on January 16, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Michael Pentecost, the superintendent for the department in charge of snow removal, says pre-treatment will not be happening on the City's roads this time around. One reason for that Pentecost tells TV9 is because crews already put down the chemicals just before the last winter storm and he says they are still good to go.

Another reason roads will not be pre-treated is because Pentecost says his team's time is better spent on this day doing maintenance work. The last instance of winter weather came with lots of ice, which took a toll on their fleet.

"We're going through and making any repairs on equipment," said Pentecost.

Pentecost says no matter what mother nature has in store his nine plow drivers will be ready to go.

Pentecost also says the public can help them do their jobs better by staying off the roads and moving parked vehicles off the street.