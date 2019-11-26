North Liberty offering $1 cab rides to those in need to get to essential services

Starting this month, the city of North Liberty is offering one dollar cab rides to those in need, a $45,000 investment from the city so people living there can have access to essential services.

Brochures advertise the availability of $1 cab rides in North Liberty. Photo: Nov. 26, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The North Liberty Community Pantry has been around for 35 years and serves roughly 730 families a year.

"We're really a staple in this community, we're kind of the go to place,” Executive Director Kaila Rome said.

Besides serving up fresh foods, the pantry also connects those in need with area resources. Pantry staff was thrilled to learn about the city's plans to offer one dollar cab rides, a partnership with Yellow Cab of Iowa City.

"They say there is no such thing as a free ride but an affordable one is a huge step in the right direction,” Rome said.

The service will not be limited to just the pantry. The city has 10 spots people can cab to, including grocery stores and medical centers. Its reach goes outside of just North Liberty.

“To Tiffin, to Coralville, to Iowa City,” North Liberty Mayor Terry Donahue said.

Donahue said the city doesn't want people to have to depend on family members or neighbors for rides. North Liberty does not have a municipal transportation system, so the program will fill a need for some of North Liberty's residents.

"We have criteria centered on persons who can't drive, who may have a physical disability or lower-income,” Donahue said.

He said it's the city's responsibility to help meet those needs.

"Yeah we're growing but at times people in need get left behind. And I think we see it as a community obligation to bring those people with us as we grow and let them have experiences that they never had before,” Donahue said.

Back at the pantry, Rome said many people can't access food due to transportation.

"Every time there is a barrier such as transportation, there might be someone sitting at home not having access to food,” Rome said.

Through this program, volunteers expect to serve more people. Already, dozens of people have registered for regular discounted cab rides.