North Liberty man gets 12 years for possessing child porn

A North Liberty man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

A U.S. District Court judge in Davenport on Friday sentenced Ricki Charles Hess, 55. The judge ordered Hess to serve five years of supervised release, pay $9,000 in restitution and $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and to comply with sex offender registry requirements upon release.

In Aug. 2019, court records show Hess pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

An investigation started in Aug. 2017, when North Liberty police officers got a tip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children. Investigators found a computer, hard drive and cell phone with several pictures of child pornography.

Court records show authorities found 160 video files and more than 30 images of child pornography in Hess' possession.