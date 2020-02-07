North Liberty man convicted on a murder for hire scheme dies

A North Liberty man convicted of a murder for hire scheme in 2018 died on Friday.

Justin Dewitt, 39, died Friday afternoon at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. His cause of death has not been determined.

Dewitt was convicted of attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder after he attempted to hire a man to kill a former business associate, the associate's wife, and their two children, then aged 2 and 4.

Police say he offered thousands of dollars to an undercover agent. Dewitt was arrested in July of 2016 and had been incarcerated since July of 2018.