North Liberty fire chief says decision to hire firefighters has made city safer

North Liberty invested tens of thousands of dollars this year to hire firefighters for their mostly volunteer fire department.

Around 50 firefighters make up the North Liberty Fire Department but about a month ago the city officially made eight of them paid part-time firefighters. The City's goal was to bring down response times to emergency calls which early signs suggest is already happening.

The venture to bring eight former volunteer firefighters on the payroll has not been been cheap as the total cost to the city this fiscal year alone will come out to $73,500.

The investment is paying off with dividends Fire Chief Brian Platz says as the new response time numbers he reports have surpassed even his own expectations. Before the part time firefighters took on their new posts, Chief Platz reports the average response time was just over 11 minutes. In the last month, since instituting the new program, response times have gone down to just shy of seven minutes.

"That's huge because fires double every minute. Cardiac arrest, without ventilation, without CPR, brain death occurs within four to five minutes," said Platz. "Anytime we can shave off time in our response that is where it's at for us and it has shown to date that we are moving in the right direction."

The part times firefighters are staffed primary to work overnight which is why the City also built a dorm to house them.

Chief Platz says his department is continuing to work on their response times and that he thinks they will get them even lower as the new hires get more comfortable in their paid roles.

