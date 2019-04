The North Liberty Fire Department is investigating a fire from early Thursday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., crews were called to a duplex at 612 Rebecca Street for a fire. They arrived to find flames on the back side of the home.

Everyone inside got out safely.

Crews said the fire was contained to an attic space.

One resident was treated on scene for a minor injury, according to fire officials.

There's no word on a loss estimate.