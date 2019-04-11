North Liberty breaks ground on new police station

North Liberty is breaking ground on its new police department station, located at 340 North Main Street, across from the fire station.

The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. Thursday and the public is invited. If the weather is bad, it will be moved to the fire station.

The North Liberty Police Department has 23 officers and could grow to 40 due to the growing city.

The new facility will be 16,000 square feet which is much bigger than the current 1,800-square foot building. It will also include a workout area for the officers. It will reflect the growing North Liberty community.

Police Chief Diane Venenga hopes the $4.9 million station will be a good recruitment tool for new officers.

This is the first phase of a planned civic campus. Eventually, It will house city administration, building inspection and planning.