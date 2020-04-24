North Liberty announced the extended closure of public facilities, postponement of summer programs

North Liberty is announcing both the extended closure of its public facilities, including City Hall and the Community Center, and the postponement of summer programs indefinitely.

During the closure, city staff will continue to offer phone support, Library Hop checkout, digital services including movies and books, and other modified programming provided remotely, delivered digitally, or held asynchronously.

Recsters summer camp, which is scheduled to begin in June, will be held with modified space, procedures and programming to comply with public health guidelines.

The library's Summer Reading Program will be held remotely, with materials being printed for pickup or mailed on request to participants.

The city said the outdoor pool, indoor pool, play structures and splash pad will remain closed to the public. Ball fields will be closed to practices and tournaments through June.

The city said announcements about the phased re-opening of community centers and programs will be made on the city's website and social media pages.

For more information click here.