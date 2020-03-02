North Liberty library going fine free in March, expanding hours

Beginning March 23, the North Liberty Library said it will be doing away with fines and expanding its hours.

The library said going fine free allows it to provide information resources to customers that are 'truly free,' and it fits the library's mission to connect people to resources they need.

Library officials said other libraries that have done away with fines are seeing increased use, and items that have been long overdue are being returned because patrons feel at ease with coming back to the library.

"We understand that occasionally people run into hurdles that may cause them to have late library materials, and we don’t want that to be a burden to accessing the library’s services,” said Library Director Jennie Garner. “When fines aren’t used to manage borrowing of library materials, patrons tend to return their materials more regularly and feel comfortable using the library again, sometimes after years of not being able to check out items due to fines on their accounts.”

The library said materials will still have due dates and staff will encourage customers to return things on or before the due date. Customers will still need to pay for items the library considers lost. Those who have overdue items will not be able to check out items until materials currently checked out are returned, renewed or paid for.

According to the library, customers who have fines will start with a clean slate under the new policy.

Expanded Hours:

Starting March 23, the library will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Monday through Friday. Customers will be able to browse, return materials, pick up holds and use self-check. Computers, printing and copying services will still be available as well as the use of meeting and study rooms and the DOT kiosk. The library's closing times will remain the same.

Saturday and Sunday hours will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.