North Liberty introduces cat population control plan

North Liberty is introducing a new way to control its cat population.

The city authorized a "trap, neuter, return" program, where people bring feral cats to a veterinarian, get it spayed or neutered and then let it go.

Right now, the police department responds to animal-related calls. They hope this new program will decrease those calls.

Last year, the police department received more than 500 of them.

Iowa City approved its own 'Trap, Neuter, Return' ordinance earlier this month. Des Moines also adopted the method to reduce the number of euthanized pets.