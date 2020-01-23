North Dakota signals no new conditions on pipeline expansion

North Dakota regulators have signaled that the state won't impose conditions beyond those required by the federal government on a proposal to double the capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

An attorney for the North Dakota Public Service Commission said requiring additional measures could draw a legal challenge from the Texas-based pipeline's owner, Energy Transfer.

The company wants to double the capacity of the pipeline to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily to meet growing demand for oil from North Dakota. It's seeking permission for additional pump stations in the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois.