Normals for the month of March

This upcoming week is the last for February, but what weather do we normally see in March?

The average high temperatures in Cedar Rapids are in the mid-40s through the month of March, where the average low temperatures are in the mid-20s.

Temperatures overall throughout the month will be rising as we get closer to the spring season, which starts on March 19th, 2020. Average high temperatures on March 1st are around 39° but by the end of the month average around 54°.

Low temperatures also rise throughout the month, starting around 21° March 1st, and on average are around 32° by the end of the month. On average the last day Cedar Rapids sees temperatures at or below freezing on April 24th.