Nordstrom to stay closed one more day to develop more steps for employee safety

A major Linn County employer is staying closed for another day in order to help protect employees in case of another case of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus among its workforce.

The exterior of the Nordstrom Direct fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

Nordstrom, Inc., said on Wednesday that its Nordstrom Direct fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids would remain closed until Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. The company said it was taking the extra time to develop new strategies to enhance social distancing practices at the facility.

The company closed the fulfillment center on Tuesday after being informed of an employee that tested positive for COVID-19. The plant underwent a deep cleaning by an outside contractor.

All employees who were scheduled during the shutdown would still be paid for their missed shifts, the company said.