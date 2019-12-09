Nora Springs man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A northeast Iowa man entered a guilty plea to charges involving child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Aaron Olson, 36, of Nora Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography on Friday, December 6, 2019, in the U.S. Federal District Court for the northern district of Iowa.

As a part of his plea, Olson admitted to possessing child pornography on a computer and memory card between 2017 and 2019. He also agreed with prosecutors to a 40-year prison term, which is the maximum allowed under the law.

Olson will face sentencing at a later date. The charges could also carry a $500,000 fine, $10,200 in special assessments, and five years of supervised release following the completion of a prison sentence.

Olson is being held at the Linn County Jail.