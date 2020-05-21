Nonprofits feeling the effects of canceled fundraisers

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing several nonprofits across Eastern Iowa to cancel future fundraising events to avoid large crowds. Those events help fund their daily work.

The exterior of Willis Dady Emergency Shelter in Cedar Rapids on January 4, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids had to cancel their two biggest fundraisers. They normally bring in about $40,000 to the shelter.

Those events are the Run and Ride that's held in the fall, and the beer tasting event, Hops for Housing, in the spring. The events bring in large crowds, something that's not recommended during the pandemic.

Now they are trying to figure out how to raise money. Leaders say it's hard to ask for donations right now.

"I would assume that I'm not alone,” said Executive Director for Willis Dady Phoebe Trepp. 'I think it's a tricky balance of really not having to ask for more than we need, because we know so many people are in need right now and so many people are unsure of their financial future.”

Trepp says making up for the funds they won’t get from the event is a concern. "I think it's gonna be really tough for nonprofits to make up all of those extra funds that generally come in as unrestricted,” she said. “And you can use for things like staffing where you can't necessarily use that from a grant.”

Leaders are planning to get together to talk about future fundraisers they can hold while social distancing.


