Non-profit co-started by Iowa native actor under scrutiny for how it spent money

More than three years have passed since the first-ever concert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, the Back Porch Revival. The August 2016 concert featured Big and Rich, Blake Shelton, and other big names.

Its goal was to raise money for "The Native Fund." Actor Ashton Kutcher, who's an Iowa native, and former Hawkeye and NFL star Dallas Clark started the organization in 2015.

According to tax filings for "The Native Fund," the non-profit's mission is to assist Iowans after natural disasters, help children fighting health complications, and support post 9/11 veterans.

The Back Porch Revival Concert raised $1.25 million for the non-profit.

That year, not a single dollar was given to charity, but more than $140,339 was paid to salaries.

In 2017, the year of a Metallica concert fundraiser at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, the non-profit did donate $175,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and to a tornado recovery fund in McGregor, while $179,330 was spent on salaries.

An email statement from Directors Dallas Clark and Scott Raecker, and Executive Director Kyle McCann said, "In our view, it is better to have tried and failed' than to never have tried at all. Doing nothing does not generate $330,500 for mission projects. We know there are people in communities around the State of Iowa that appreciate the efforts we have made."

That email also claims that so far this year, $145,000 has been donated to charities, including $100,000 sent to Marshalltown to help rebuild after the tornado there.

According to the email, $80,000 has been spent on salaries in 2019.

In full disclosure, KCRG-TV9’s Beth Malicki served as the volunteer unpaid emcee for the Back Porch Revival concert at Kinnick Stadium.



