Non-profit organizations rely on help from each other to feed those in need

Across eastern Iowa, the pandemic has led to more people needing hot meals.

Workers at HACAP in Hiawatha organize food supplies on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Green Square Meals in Cedar Rapids has served 8,000 meals in the last six weeks. That's what volunteers would normally serve in roughly six months.

To help stock up supplies, Jill Hemann rents a U-Haul three times a week and drives to HACAP'S food bank in Hiawatha. There, HACAP volunteers load up the truck with boxes of food that goes back down Interstate 380 to Green Square Meals in downtown Cedar Rapids.

"We're getting all we can right now. And it's going out as fast as we can get it in,’ Hemann said.

Hemann is the general manager of the program. She and the volunteers feed hot meals to people who want them every day, Monday through Friday.

"Very, very busy. We averaged in the last week 7,800 meals,” Hemann said.

At the start of the pandemic, Hemann said she was worried about how she would keep up with the demand. So she started coming to HACAP a few times a week. It’s a trend that's happening across the region.

"When it comes to our partner agencies, the food pantry, and feeding sites they're placing larger orders sometimes twice as much,” Kim Guardado, HACAP’s Food Reservoir Director, said.

HACAP said so far, it's met the much higher demand. Staff praised corporate donations for helping to keep the shelves full. On Tuesday, Hy-Vee donated more than 10,000 cantaloupes. Staff said the local donations help greatly, as the food supply chain is interrupted at times.

"We do have some of our national suppliers that are down a month or so behind. So when we put in an order we have to wait or month or so,” Guardado said.

If these partnerships keep up, HACAP doesn't expect to have any issue keeping the groups it serves stocked, meaning more mouths are fed.

At Green Square Meals, Hemann expects the increased need to keep up until the pandemic ends.

“If we weren't getting this here, there is no way we could be doing what we are doing,” Hemann said.