Nominations open for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s 2020 Kid Captain Program

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its 2020 Kid Captain Program.

The program began in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor current and former pediatric patients.

Nominations are open until Sunday, March 15. Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child who must be a current or former patient who must be 18-year-old or younger.

All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

