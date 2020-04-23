Noelridge Greenhouse to move Mother's Day Showcase plant sale online

With the Mother's Day Open House at Noelridge Greenhouse being canceled, the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is moving the sales of thousands of plants to the city's website.

Many of the plants are unique to the facility and are normally sold during the Mother's Day Open House. The plants and flowers include coleus, new guinea impatiens, herbs salvia and many others.

The sale began April 23 and will continue through May 8. Plants not sold during this time period will be used in parks and on public property.

The city said curbside pick-up will be available on May 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the greenhouse at the corner of Collins Road and Council Street NW. A copy of a receipt (printed or on a phone) is required for pick-ups.

For a complete list of plants available and how to make an order, click here.