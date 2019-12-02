No weather issues this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- It is nice to see a quiet weather pattern for our first week of December. Clouds roll in tonight with clouds moving out tomorrow. Wednesday through Thursday feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for the week find lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Next precipitation chances wait until Sunday with some showers. Enjoy the break from any active weather this week.
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
