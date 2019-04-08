No one sure about conditions of Iowa levees, researchers say

Western Iowa is still recovering from major flooding.

While spring floods are not uncommon in Iowa, the severity of flooding in 2019 in Western Iowa could become more common in the future.

Researchers at Iowa State University said this is because no one is certain about the condition of Iowa's levees. One professor says the recent flooding in the state shows the need for change.

Rebuilding one mile of a levee costs the public about $100,000.

The Department of Housing and Urban development is also speeding up federal disaster money to help homeowners and renters forced out of their homes.

