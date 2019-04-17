No one hurt in Iowa City duplex fire Tuesday night

Iowa City firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at 1234 Sandusky Drive, according to a press release from the Iowa City Fire Department.

When crews got to the scene, they said they found fire and smoke coming from a front window of a single-story duplex. Everyone got out safely.

Crews said they had the fire under control in 10 minutes. There was heavy fire, smoke and water damage. An attached unit at 1232 Sandusky Drive also had smoke damage.

There's no word on the loss estimate.

No one was reported to be hurt.