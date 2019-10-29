No one hurt after explosion at second gender reveal party in Iowa

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a second instance of an explosion at a gender reveal party.

On Sunday evening, station KCCI reports Waukee police responded to a home on Ute Avenue. While no one was hurt, neighbors say they could feel the explosion about a mile away.

The incident comes after the death of a woman due to an explosion at a different gender reveal party in Knoxville. Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, died Saturday when a piece of shrapnel hit her in the head.

The Marion County Sheriff says people inadvertently made a pipe bomb when trying to make a device that would reveal the gender of an unborn baby.