No new trial for a man involved robbery that injured a Dubuque officer

A man who was involved in a robbery and a shooting that injured a Dubuque police officer will not get a new trial.

A judge denied the request for 56-year-old Eddie Adams, who claimed his attorney made mistakes during his first trial. He's currently serving a 35 year sentence for robbery and other charges.

Adams and his father, Eddie Chest, robbed Knickers Saloon using sawed-off shotguns in December 2009.

Chest wounded Dubuque Police Captain Scott Baxter in an exchange of gunfire. A jury found Chest guilty of first degree robbery and attempted murder. He died in prison in 2017.

