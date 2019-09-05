No new trial for Decorah teen convicted of killing mother's boyfriend

A judge says an 18-year-old Decorah man found guilty in the beating death of his mom's boyfriend will not get a new trial.

Court records show Jacob Seelinger's attorneys requested a new trial, saying the murder conviction when against evidence used in court.

Judge Richard Stochl said there was enough evidence in the trial to support the guilty verdict.

Seelinger is set to be sentenced next week.

A jury found Seelinger guilty of attacking David Hansen, 46, and knocking him unconscious in 2018. He later died from his injuries.

Dalton Adam, 19, also has a trial pending in the case.

