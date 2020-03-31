CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The final hours of March remain quiet as does the start of April. A warm front moves across the state on Wednesday with some clouds. Can’t rule out a sprinkle along the front across northern Iowa as the front moves north. Windy and milder conditions arrive on Thursday ahead of Friday’s cold front. Friday features showers as a cold front moves across the state. Have a good night and stay healthy!
No fooling we'll have a nice start to April
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:41 PM, Mar 31, 2020