No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month

The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players.

In a late-night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks.

Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday he was comfortable with the tournaments going on without fans because it's an outdoor sport. He said Thursday night the new coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and the right thing for the PGA Tour to do is to pause.

The next scheduled event would be the Masters.

It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

The LPGA Tour has postponed golf's first major championship of the season and two other events because of the coronavirus.

The tour called off the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix on March 19-22, the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, on March 26-29 and the major ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, on April 2-5.

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement he's “fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule,” especially the ANA Inspiration.