No-contact donations being accepted at Goodwill Stores in eastern Iowa

Goodwill Stores across eastern Iowa are accepting donations again after being closed for nearly two months.

A drive-through donation site at a Goodwill Store in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Stores opened for donations starting at 11 a.m. on Monday. One store in Cedar Rapids had more than 100 vehicles drive through with donations in just the first couple of hours.

The staff did make some changes to its drop-off donations since reopening, making them no-contact. People are asked to pre-sort donations into clothing and non-clothing items before arrival.

Brittany Packingham, the assistant manager at the Cedar Rapids location, said they were expecting a busy first day back. She added people have cleaned and organized their closets while spending extra time at home.

"Today was opening day as we call it, and we've been busy. Lots of people are excited and keep asking when we are going to open the stores, not yet that's going to come Friday," Packingham said.

Goodwill will quarantine all donations for at least 72 hours before the items get processed for the sales floor.