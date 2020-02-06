No charges to be filed after Iowa marching band allegations

University leaders have determined there's not enough evidence to pursue charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season's football game at Iowa State University.

FILE: The University of Iowa marching band performs before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse as well as sexual harassment during the Sept. 14 contest.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities' presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.

