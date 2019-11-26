No charge for Iowa City parking ramps Thursday through Saturday

The City of Iowa City said parking ramps throughout the downtown area will be free of charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here's the break down of charges for the holiday weekend:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

• Ramps and metered parking will be free

• No transit running

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

• Ramps will be free

• Normal enforcement for on-street metered parking

• Free transit services, running on Saturday schedule

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

• Ramps will be free for Small Business Saturday

• Normal enforcement for on-street metered parking

• Free transit services

The City has six convenient ramps:

• Dubuque Street Ramp, 220 S. Dubuque St.

• Capitol Street Ramp, 220 S. Capitol St.

• Tower Place Ramp, 335 Iowa Avenue

• Chauncey Swan Ramp, 410 E. Washington St.

• Court Street Transportation Center, 150 E. Court St.

• Harrison Street Parking Ramp, 175 E. Harrison St.