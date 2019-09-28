No Busch Light at Waterloo Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Waterloo honored Carson King on Saturday.

People work the taps at Oktoberfest in Waterloo on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

King is the Iowa State fan who held up a sign on live television asking for beer money with his Venmo account. He gained national attention and raised over $2 million which he said he will donate to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Anheuser-Busch, who initially joined forces with King, cut ties after he admitted to making racist tweets 8 years ago when he was 16.

Event Coordinator Chad Shipman said they still wanted to support King by not selling Busch Light at the festival.

“Carson King was the guy supporting a cause,” Shipman said. “We want to support the cause.”

Shipman said they will also be donating to the Children’s hospital as well as the Cedar Bend Humane Society and Westminster Church.