Nine suspected cases of double voting in Iowa

Nine voters in Iowa are suspected of casting two ballots in the 2018 general election.

That's according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who has now referred the nine cases to those county attorneys. Pate says those voters not only cast a ballot in Iowa but also in another state.

The counties involved include four instances in Polk County, and one instance each in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren Counties.

The cases came to light through ERIC, or the Electronic Registration Information Center. They share data in order to improve the accuracy of voter rolls.

In a statement, Pate said one fraudulent vote is too many.

“Iowans take the integrity of our elections very seriously and we will not stand for people trying to cheat the system," said Pate.

There were an additional 27 suspected instances of voters casting ballots in another state in that same election. Those cases are also shared with the appropriate officials in other states.