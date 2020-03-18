Nine new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, two new eastern Iowa counties included

Public health officials said on Wednesday that nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, including several in eastern Iowa.

The total number of cases in the state is now 38, a 31 percent increase over numbers reported Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Among the nine new cases, three are in Johnson County, one in Washington County, and one in Winneshiek County in eastern Iowa. In addition, two more cases each were identified in Dallas and Polk Counties in central Iowa.

These are the first confirmed cases in Washington and Winneshiek Counties.

Another update will be provided by the state on Thursday. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding a press conference at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.