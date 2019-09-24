CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Our milder and a bit muggier day sets the stage for showers and storms tonight. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, mainly north and west of Waterloo. The cold front pushes through quickly ending our rainfall threat by morning. Wednesday and Thursday feature fabulous fall weather with 70s and 40s. More active weather takes over by Friday with rain chances lasting into next week. Have a great night!
Nighttime storms
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:38 PM, Sep 24, 2019