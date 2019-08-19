Night closures coming to I-80/I-380 interchange

As the I-80 / I-380 interchange is going through a major overhaul, some ramp closures for the coming nights.

Starting Monday for 2 nights, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the ramp from Eastbound I-80 80 to southbound Hwy 218, toward Iowa City and Riverside, will be closed.

In addition, starting Monday night for the next 8 nights, from 10 p.m to 6 a.,m. on weeknights, the ramp from westbound 80 to northbound 380, toward North Liberty, will be closed. The closures will last a little longer on weekends. Detours go to the next exit and back.

