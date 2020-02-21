Nicest weekend since December 21st

We’ve been eyeing this weekend as a nice one for the better part of a week now. Highs will be well into the 40s with the potential for lower 50s over the southern half of the area where there’s no snowpack. This is about 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages and provides a nice break from the chilly air.

This also gives an opportunity to send the kids outside for a bit, sweep out the garage or possibly get the car washed. Weekends like this don’t come around often in February, so be sure to enjoy it!