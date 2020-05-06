Nicer weather Wednesday afternoon, pop-up shower is possible

This afternoon's weather is looking much nicer than yesterday's thanks to warmer highs in the lower 60s. We'll see fair-weather clouds bubble up, which may produce isolated showers. These will be brief and few-and-far-between - most of us won't get anything, but if you do, it won't last long or amount to much.

Thursday looks like another pretty good day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds thicken in the afternoon ahead of the next system that brings a chance of showers Thursday night. That'll be most likely across southern Iowa.

We go into Mother's Day weekend with cool temperatures once again. A widespread freeze is still on track for Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday's weather looks decent, but Mother's Day itself could be showery and certainly will be chilly.