Nice weather keeps rolling

Plan on sunny and dry sky today with highs into the mid-upper 40s. Extreme northeast Iowa will likely stay in the lower 40s this afternoon. Tomorrow, plan on more of the same, though it's feasible the southwest half of the area may be very near 50 degrees for a short time.

A cold front passes through tomorrow night into Friday morning dropping temperatures back to our normal highs (mid-30s) for Friday afternoon.

This weekend, plan on dry and quiet weather with highs into the 40s once again.

Next week, several cold fronts will be passing through, each one bringing down colder temperatures. Wind chills may go below zero as early as Monday night!