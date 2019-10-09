Nice weather ends Wednesday, wetter and colder weather hits soon

Today is the last day in our stretch of pleasant early-October weather. Today will feel like yesterday with highs around 70 along with a south breeze. We'll see some high clouds come in through the afternoon.

A chance of showers arrives tonight, and scattered showers and storms continue into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. By the time showers end Friday, most of us will end up in the neighborhood of up to a half-inch of rain. A cold front will be past us early Friday, so temperatures sharply drop before daybreak and stay in the 40s throughout the day. A blustery wind will knock wind chills into the 30s.

This weekend remains chilly with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs that are in the upper 40s. The wind remains gusty on Saturday, but it'll be lighter on Sunday. At least we'll have some sun this weekend!