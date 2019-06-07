Nice weather allowing farmers to finish planting

Many farmers in Linn County are finishing up planting and moving on to the next projects after finally getting a nice stretch of days.

“We’ve been planting beans and spraying,” said John Airy a farmer in Linn County.

“Started bailing hay this week, tomorrow is a drying day and Sunday we bail it,” said Chris Platner another Linn County Farmer.

Farmers aren’t out of the weeds yet. Airy is still three weeks behind and while Platner is done with planting, he too is trailing.

“Got a lot of work that needs to be done and it can’t get done in rainy weather,” Platner said.

But both are still ahead of the state’s five-year average. According to the Department of Agriculture and Stewardship: 80% of corn has been planted and 41% of the soybeans. That’s three weeks behind the state’s five-year average.

But despite the wet start to the year, both say it could be worse.

“You talk to the people in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, they are in rough shape,” said Airy. “We look great compared to them.”

