Nice evening, storms return overnight

A nice afternoon and evening in store for your Sunday. Temperatures will be staying in the 70s throughout the evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s, low 60s around Eastern Iowa.

Gusty wind, hail and potential tornadoes were forecast Saturday across the Southeast. (Source: Jan Mallander / MGN Online)

Overnight, rain and thunderstorm activity returns to the forecast. Majority of Eastern Iowa is under a slight risk of severe weather Monday and a more elevated risk on Tuesday for the western portions of Eastern Iowa. High winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware!

Expect a fairly wet start to the week, so you will need your umbrella both Monday and Tuesday. Areas could pick up 1-3" of rainfall by Tuesday evening. Highs stay into the mid 70s through mid-week, with some dry time coming Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the 70s.